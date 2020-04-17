8 Bollywood Films With Mid-Credits Scenes: Tamasha, Uri, Panga and More

Bollywood Movies With Mid-Credits Scenes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Thanks to MCU films, the Indian audience was largely introduced to the concept of mid-credits and post-credits scenes. In case you still do not know...we are here. When a movie ends, the credits begin to roll, obviously, but sometimes there is a good reason to sit through it. Sometimes there is a secret scene between the credits, which might not (mostly) or might have an impact on the film.

For instance, in the end-credits scene of Captain Marvel, the superheroine arrives at Avengers headquarters and that is the only introduction they get in the MCU. So, if you missed it, you might know how the Avengers and Captain Marvel met. In Spider-Man: Homecoming's after-credits scene, we just see an educational video featuring Captain America.

The after-credits scenes, sometimes called the secret scene, are often included in the films to set up a sequel, just for humour, or to honour the crew members of the film whose names are rolling on the screen. Secret scenes ensure that the audience sits through the credits.

Our Bollywood films have also tried their hands at the concept of after-credits scenes. We were able to find eight examples of desi films with mid-credits scenes. We are not counting the times when gag reel or songs play during the credits, because that's pretty common.

Tamasha

Yes! Did you know this Imtiaz Ali film had a mid-credits scene? In the end, Ranbir Kapoor performs his first stage play and Deepika Padukone watches him lovingly. They even share a kiss. The audience gives the production a standing ovation and the credits begin to roll.

But, as the credits reach the mid, we are introduced to a secret scene. It is a flashback from Ranbir and Deepika's time in Corsica. Both of the lead are dancing on their own beat - they have headphones on - in the middle of the scenic beauty. Ranbir leans in close to Deepika, removes her headphone slightly, and says: "Mujhe yakeen ho gaya hai ki Teja ka sona tere paas hai!" Deepika smiles. Both continue to dance away - but still close - from each other to their own music. "Matargashti" starts playing. The scene could also be a hint that the two took a trip to Corsica again.

A Gentleman

The Raj and Dk film ends with Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez driving off into a sunset. Of course, there is a Bollywood dance number, "Disco Disco" here, plays as the credits roll. But...as the song ends and we are half-way through the credits, it is revealed the story is still running. We meet Hussain Dalal as Arth Dixit, lead character's friend, one more time. He is at a gun shop buying ammunition and weapons in his bid to become a spy just like his friend. He also embarks on a new journey.

He even asks for the return policy to the store manager. The rookie also asks if the bullets come free with the guns.

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero

Vikramaditya Motwane (Udaan, Trapped) directed this realistic superhero film featuring Harshvardhan Kapoor in the lead role. The movie did not receive much praise or success during its theatrical run. But upon its digital release on Netflix, it received the much-deserved love and adulation.

But many continue to miss the very cool mid-credits sequence in the film. During their daily vigilantism, the titular rookie superhero tries to stop a man entering a no-entry zone in his car. They fail to stop him as he beats them up instead. After losing his best friend, becoming a pro at vigilantism, and taking down a water theft ring, our hero revisits the car guy in the mid-credits sequence. "Piche le, no entry hai," he says as the camera zooms in the scared car guy before cutting to black.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

The movie is one of the rare occurrences of a post-credits sequence in Bollywood. The Vicky Kaushal starrer military-action movie was one of the most successful ones in 2019. It gave us the phrase, "How's the josh? High, Sir". And also, a kickass post-credits scene. After the credits have rolled, Zameer, the Pakistani minister, is shown waking up on his bed and reading the news about India' surgical strike on his phone. He screams in frustration and screen cuts to the words, "Jai Hind".

Panga

Kangana Ranaut's film about a 32-year-old woman who makes a comeback in Kabaddi is an underrated gem. You should definitely watch this movie if you have not seen it.

Panga has multiple mid-credits sequences, while Shankar Ehsaan Loy's beautiful title track plays. We get to see that Kangana's character continues to play Kabaddi with her family's support. We get to see that Kangana and Richa continue hunting for a groom for the latter, and eventually settling down for the prospective groom we met in the film earlier. There is also a cute scene between Kangana and her family.

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

The action-comedy by Vasant Bala won the People's Choice Awards at TIFF 2018. This won't be a rare example of a Bollywood film showing scenes DURING the roll-credits.

But, there is also a very short, tiny, mid-credits scene as well, where we see the Abhimanyu Dassani and Radhika Madan being, happily, chased by goons. The two seem to have continued their fight against crime.

The hero's voiceover promises that he will tell this story the next time, setting up a sequel. The second part won't ever be made since the movie did not do a mind-blowing business at the box-office.

Bank Chor

Yash Raj Film's subsidiary Y-Films has produced some good films like Mujhse Fraandship Karoge, Mere Dad Ki Maruti and the lesser-appreciated heist film, Bank Chor. The Riteish Deshmukh starrer is a comic caper, that uses the mid-credits scene to make a meta-joke.

After their robbery, the main trio Deshmukh, Bhuvan Arora and Vikram Thapa are discussing how awesome they are. They hope YRF will make a film about their heist. They even reveal their dream cast - Ranveer Singh and Ajrun Kapoor. Riteish replies: "Tumhari aukat Riteish Deshmukh tak ki nahi hai." The meta-humour scene works as a cherry on top of a nice film.

2.0

Shankar's sci-fi film is not technically a Bollywood product. But, c'mon, it starred Akshay Kumar as the villain giving Rajinikanth's Robot a run for the money. The Hindi dubbed version was just as hit, so we are including it here. Again, here the end-credits roll while a song plays.

As the song ends, we see a secret scene. Rajinikanth's Dr Vaseegaran is still in the hospital where he gets a call from Sana (Aishwarya Rai in the prequel). She starts screaming at him for not informing her about the disaster he was facing. Dr wonders if the phone could not fly away now. It can and it does, leaving him confused. The phone flies and lands on a window sill and turns into Kutti 3.0, the new version of the miniature robots introduced in the film earlier.

