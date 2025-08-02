It’s an emotional moment for Bollywood fans across the globe, Shah Rukh Khan, often greeted as the King of Bollywood, has finally added a National Award to his long list of accolades. The superstar won the Best Actor award for his role in film Jawan, marking his first-ever National Film Award win in a lead role. Fact Check: Has Shah Rukh Khan Been Hospitalised After Suffering a Heart Attack? Don’t Fall for This Viral Rumour!

Shah Rukh Khan Shares Video on Instagram – See Post

SRK Shares Best Actor National Award With Vikrant Massey

Over the years, SRK has mesmerised audiences with unforgettable performances, but this latest recognition has touched him and his fans on a deeper level. The actor, who shared the award with 12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey, took to social media with a heartfelt video message.

SRK Calls National Award a Blessing

“The National Award is not just about achievement. It's a reminder that what I do matters. It tells me to keep going, keep working hard, keep creating, and keep serving cinema," said Shah Rukh. He added, "In a world full of noise, to be truly heard is a blessing. I promise to use this recognition not as a finish line, but as fuel to continue striving, learning, and giving back. Acting is not just work, but a responsibility to show truth on the screen." 'King Conquers It All' KKR Congratulates Co-Owner Shah Rukh Khan After Star Bollywood Actor Wins National Award For Best Actor.

SRK’s Manager Pooja Dadlani Shares Heartfelt Note on Instagram – See Post

Manager Pooja Dadlani Celebrates SRK’s First National Award Win

His longtime manager, Pooja Dadlani, also couldn’t contain her excitement. Sharing a picture of the official certificate on Instagram, she wrote: "Toooo happy to see @iamsrk win the National Award for Jawan… A deeply deserving honour for all that you have put into achieving this!!” She further thanked director Atlee and the film’s devoted fanbase: “Big hugs to @atlee47 for making a film that is garnering such accolades… big thank you to the fans for loving the film so much… for loving SRK so much! And… thank you, God!!!” National Film Awards 2025: Shah Rukh Khan Wins First Ever Best Actor Award for ‘Jawan’, Vikrant Massey for ‘12th Fail' (Watch Video)

SRK’s National Award Win Marks a Historic Milestone

With this milestone, SRK has not just made history, but also added a new layer of meaning to his decades-long career. For him, the journey continues with even more love, dedication and purpose.

