Star Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan won his first national award as he was adjudged the joint best actor for the year 2023. The 71st National Film Awards were announced on August 01, 2025, and Shah Rukh was awarded the National Film Award for Best Actor for his powerful performance in Jawan. It has been 33 years of him being in the industry and this is the first time he has won the award. His co-owned team Kolkata Knight Riders, who are three times winners in the Indian Premier League (IPL), congratulated him on his special achievement with the post that read, 'The King conquers it all — Shah Rukh Khan'. Shah Rukh Khan Wins Best Actor National Award for ‘Jawan’: Five Past Performances of King Khan That Deserved To See Him Win!

Kolkata Knight Riders Congratulates Co-Owner Shah Rukh Khan

The King conquers it all — Shah Rukh Khan 👑💜 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) August 1, 2025

