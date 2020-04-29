A Quiet Farewell: Irrfan Khan Laid To Rest in Versova Kabristan, Last Rites Performed By His Sons Ayan and Babil

Irrfan Khan (Photo Credits: File Image)

Versatile actor, Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020, at the age of 53. The legendary star who was fighting with a rare type of cancer (since 2018) breathed his last at Mumbai's Kokilabem Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. Reportedly, he was rushed to the hospital on April 28's evening and was getting treated for colon infection. However, as the news of Irrfan's demise made its way to the web many celebs from the fraternity expressed their grief. Now, as per the latest update, Khan's last rites took place on Wednesday noon and he was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai. Rest in Peace, Irrfan Khan: Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares a Heartfelt Moment From the Sets of Angrezi Medium As She Mourns the Legend’s Demise (View Post).

"Irrfan was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai at 3 pm this afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced. In presence were his family, close relatives and friends. Everyone paid their final respects and mourned the loss of his passing away. We pray for his peace and we hope he’s in a better place today. He was strong in his fight, and we all have to be strong too in this loss," the official statement from Irrfan's representative read. Irrfan Khan No More: Shah Rukh Khan Shares A Beautiful Tweet Mourning The Demise of His Billu Co-Star.

Reportedly, the late actor's two children Babil and Ayan performed his last rites. As currently, the situation s grim in the country due to the nationwide lockdown until May 3, 2020, to fight COVID-19, Irrfan's close ones from the industry could not make it to the last rites. However, director Vishal Bhardwaj was spotted at the Kabristan to pay his last respects who has worked with Irrfan in Haider and 7 Khoon Maaf.

Irrfan was last seen on the silverscreen in Homi Adajania directed Angrezi Medium which also starred Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia and more. A gem no more. Rest in peace!