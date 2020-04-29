Irrfan Khan No More: Shah Rukh Khan Shares A Beautiful Tweet Mourning The Demise of His Billu Co-Star

Shah Rukh Khan, Irrfan Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Irrfan Khan has been an inspiration to many leading actors of Bollywood. One just cannot thank enough for the contributions made by this late actor. Be it an intense role or a comedy one or any other simple role, he always got into the skin of the character. We have lost one gem and there’s nobody who can replace him. Shah Rukh Khan, who worked with Irrfan Khan in the film Billu, has shared a beautiful tweet mourning the demise of his co-star. Aamir Khan Remembers Late Actor Irrfan Khan as a ‘Wonderful Talent’, Offers Heartfelt Condolences to His Family and Friends.

Irrfan Khan played the role of a poor barber in the movie Billu, whereas Shah Rukh Khan is seen as a superstar named Sahir Khan, who shared a special bond of friendship with the former. While sharing the tweet, King Khan referred the later actor as a ‘friend, inspiration and the greatest actor’ of their times. He wrote, “My friend...inspiration & the greatest actor of our times. Allah bless your soul Irrfan bhai...will miss you as much as cherish the fact that you were part of our lives.” Irrfan Khan Death: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ‘Shocked’ to Hear About the Demise of Bollywood Star, Says ‘May His Work Always Be Remembered’.

Shah Rukh Khan Mourns The Demise Of Irrfan Khan

My friend...inspiration & the greatest actor of our times. Allah bless your soul Irrfan bhai...will miss you as much as cherish the fact that you were part of our lives. “पैमाना कहे है कोई, मैखाना कहे है दुनिया तेरी आँखों को भी, क्या क्या ना कहे है” Love u pic.twitter.com/yOVoCete4A — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 29, 2020

Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Colin Trevorrow, and many other filmmakers, actors, producers, fans and other personalities have mourned the demise of Irrfan Khan. It is really hard to believe that Irrfan Khan is no more. He was admitted to the Kokilaben Hospital on April 28 with a colon infection. In March 2018, the actor had revealed that he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour. He is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and children, Babil and Ayan. RIP, Irrfan Khan!