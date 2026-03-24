Bollywood star Anushka Sharma is reportedly preparing for her long-awaited return to the big screen. According to recent industry reports, the actress is in advanced discussions to join the cast of an ambitious pan-India project starring Allu Arjun and directed by Atlee. Tentatively titled AA22xA6, the film is shaping up to be one of the most expensive cinematic undertakings in Indian history, aiming for a visual scale comparable to global franchises like Avatar. Anushka Sharma Says ‘Wouldn’t Go Back to Any Version of Me’ As Actress Celebrates Daughter Vamika’s Birthday.

Anushka Sharma in ‘AA22xA6’?

Speculation regarding Sharma’s involvement intensified following a report by Deccan Chronicle, suggesting that the makers have approached her for a pivotal role. If finalised, this would not only mark her first collaboration with the "Icon Star" Allu Arjun but also her official debut in Telugu cinema. While there is no official confirmation from Sharma’s team or the film’s producers, the buzz has reached a fever pitch. Fans are eager to see the actress back in a full-fledged role after a multi-year hiatus spent focusing on her family and production ventures.

A Star-Studded Sci-Fi Universe

The project, helmed by director Atlee, fresh off the record-breaking success of Jawan, is described as a high-concept sci-fi entertainer. It reportedly features a massive ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone as the lead, alongside rumoured appearances by Mrunal Thakur, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna. Production for AA22xA6 is already underway, with the story believed to be set across two different universes. The film is expected to wrap filming by the second half of 2026.

Understanding the Timeline: ‘AA22xA6’ vs ‘AA23’

It is important to distinguish between Allu Arjun’s two major upcoming collaborations. While Sharma is linked to the Atlee project (AA22xA6), Allu Arjun is also set to team up with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a separate film, tentatively titled AA23. The Lokesh Kanagaraj project was officially announced in January 2026 and is expected to begin shooting later this year. Although some early rumours conflated the two films, current reports specifically place Sharma in talks for the Atlee-directed sci-fi venture. ‘AA22xA6’: Title of Allu Arjun and Atlee’s Big-Budget Film To Be Revealed on Icon Star’s Birthday? Here’s What We Know.

Anushak Sharma’s Hiatus

Anushka Sharma has been largely absent from the silver screen since her 2018 appearance in Zero. While she completed work on the Netflix biopic Chakda 'Xpress, based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami, the film has faced indefinite release delays and is rumoured to be shelved. A role in a pan-India blockbuster like AA22xA6 would represent a high-profile comeback for the actress, positioning her at the centre of a project with significant global appeal.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2026 11:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).