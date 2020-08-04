While Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe has been getting murkier by the day, several big names have been involved in the same and recently, Cabinet Minister of Tourism and Environment Government of Maharashtra, Aaditya Thackeray also got dragged into this case after a picture of Disha Patani and him went viral claiming the girl in the picture to be Rhea Chakraborty. While a fact check soon revealed that Aaditya was in fact accompanied by Disha in the picture, netizens had already gone onto and trend Thackeray for all the wrong reasons. Taking to Twitter, Aaditya recently shared a long note condemning the same and calling these acts 'dirty politics'. Fact Check: Not Rhea Chakraborty, It Is Disha Patani in This Viral Picture With Aditya Thackeray.

Sharing a long note in Marathi, Aaditya addressed the ongoing controversy and wrote that while Maharashtra government has been doing their best to beat the coronavirus crisis, it seems those who arent' happy with their success have been resorting to techniques of 'dirty politics' and indulging in "Unnecessary mudslinging" by involving them in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Thackeray in his note also mentioned that he has no connection to the case whatsoever and that the actor's death has been a unfortunate incident. He further wrote, "I would like to say as the grandson of Balasaheb Thackeray, I will never do anything that will tarnish the family's reputation."Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: From Actor's Bipolar Disorder to Rhea Chakraborty's Alleged Money Laundering, Mumbai Police Commissioner Reveals Key Details of Their Ongoing Investigation.

Check out Aaditya Thackeray's Tweet Here:

Aaditya in his post also showed support for Mumbai Police and mentioned that he has faith in them to solve this case. He further also stated that anyone with any key information regarding the case must come forward and give it to the police so that they can take an action in the right direction.

