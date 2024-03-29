Actress Adah Sharma, a practitioner of weapon-based martial art Silambam, has shared the mantra for a perfect workout, stating that it should be fun and working out with friends is the best. Adah told IANS: "Workouts should always be fun, and working out with friends is the best.” The 31-year-old recently shared a video of herself bathing elephants and said it gave her a core workout. 'Maine Paada Bhi Usmein'! Adah Sharma's Response to Working With Akshay Kumar in Selfiee is Cringe-Level Hilarious!.

“The elephants are my friends, and bathing them is a core body workout that takes an hour. From shoulders to biceps, to glutes and legs, said the actress. Apart from working out, Adah added that diet plays an important role too. Ashadhi Ekadashi 2023: Adah Sharma Wishes Fans With A Soulful Marathi Song 'Rakhumai Rakhumai' (Watch Video).

Make Exercise Fun! Adah Sharma Says Working Out with Friends is Key

“This workout is equal to crunches, leg raises, and weight training. Diet plays an important role in fitness. I'm also a pure vegetarian, just like my favourite elephants.” On the work front, Adah was last seen in Sunflower Season 2 and the Bastar: The Naxal Story. She will next be seen in The Game Of Girgit.

