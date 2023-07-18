During an #AskAdah session, a fan questioned Adah Sharma if she would like to collaborate with Akshay Kumar on a film, and the actress' has a hilarious response has left fans in splits. In her tweet she said she has worked with him for the film Selfiee and made a "special appearance". The next line read "Maine paada bhi usmein", which left readers confused as to whether it was a typo or she really meant it. Ashadhi Ekadashi 2023: Adah Sharma Wishes Fans With A Soulful Marathi Song 'Rakhumai Rakhumai'.

View Adah's Tweet Here:

Iss saal Maine special appearance kiya hai selfie movie mein unke saath.. Maine paada bhi usmein 👻 https://t.co/TAzRkoLk9T — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) July 17, 2023

