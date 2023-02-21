Filmmaker Aditya Chopra's Dhoom franchise will not be merged with his spy universe, which includes films such as the Tiger franchise, War and Pathaan.Since Monday, there have been rumours floating around that Aditya Chopra might be merging his Dhoom universe with the spy universe. "Dhoom franchise and YRF Spy Universe are now two of the biggest IPs in the history of Indian cinema and Aditya Chopra, who owns both of them, will never merge the two because he wants to grow them separately," a source said. Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Shimit Amin, Aditya Chopra and Chak De! India Team for Making Him the ‘Gunda’ of the Film!.

"YRF Spy Universe is a world of super spies and Dhoom is the world of anti-establishment anti-heroes." The source added: "They can't come together. He will protect the sanctity of these two universes and grow them separately to make them even bigger IP's in the years to come," informs a very senior trade source.

"So, no you won't see any characters from these Universes to overlap in either franchises. Story wise also it doesn't make sense at all. So, all this talk is completely baseless that Jai Dixit will be seen in the YRF Spy Universe. No one from Dhoom will be seen in the YRF Spy Universe and vice versa."

