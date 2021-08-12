Shah Rukh Khan seems to be in a great mood today. As the reel life coach from Chak De! India dropped a tweet thanking all involved for making the sports movie a beautiful experience. However, it is his 'gunda' reference that is the cherry on the cake. FYI, SRK has a dialogue in the flick where he says, "Har team mein sirf ek hi gunda ho sakta hai aur is team ka gunda main hoon"

Shah Rukh Khan:

Just felt like thanking all the young ladies of Chak De India for making the film such a beautiful experience. And Shimit, Adi, @yrf, #MirRanjanNegi, @jaideepsahni, @sudeepdop, @Sukhwindermusic and all involved with this labour of love for making me the ‘Gunda’ of the film…. pic.twitter.com/zf9rhOhQ4C — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 12, 2021

