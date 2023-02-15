Director-producer Aditya Chopra, who is known to be a very private person and seldom comes out in the media, has shared his opinion on his brother Uday Chopra not becoming a star. He said that privilege can only open the first doors for actors in the film industry. After that, the audience decides whom they want to watch, admire and appreciate. The Romantics: Shah Rukh Khan Explains How the Stammering for His ‘Kiran’ Dialogue in Yash Chopra’s Darr Came About.

In the recently released Netflix docu-series 'The Romantics', the YRF honcho, said: "One of the things that people tend to ignore, is that every person who comes from a privileged background is not successful. I can articulate it without mentioning other people. I can just articulate it by mentioning my own family."

He further mentioned: "My brother is an actor, and he's not a very successful actor. Here is the son of one of the biggest filmmakers. He's the brother of a very big filmmaker. Imagine a company like YRF who has launched so many newcomers, we could not make him a star." In conclusion, he said that only the audience has the power in showbiz to make someone a star. "Why could we not do it for our own? The bottom line is, only an audience will decide 'I like this person, I want to see this person'. No one else." The Romantics is streaming on Netflix.