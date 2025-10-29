Popular Bollywood singer and music composer Adnan Sami has found himself in legal trouble due to an alleged fraud case. Lavanya Saxena, a woman from Gwalior, has filed a fraud complaint against the Lift Karade singer. She accused him of cheating her of approximately INR 17.62 lakh in connection with an event she wanted to organise in Gwalior in 2022. The district court has summoned a report from the Inderganj Police in the matter. Asrani Passes Away at 84: Adnan Sami Shares Cherished Memories of Actor in Famous Song ‘Lift Karade’, Says ‘He Was a Man of All Seasons and Styles’ (Watch Video).

What Is the Case Against Adnan Sami?

According to advocate Awadesh Singh, the complainant, Lavanya Saxena, had reached out to Adnan Sami’s team to organise a concert. The event was scheduled to take place on September 27, 2002, with a total cost of INR 33 lakh. Out of this, INR 17.62 lakh was paid to the singer in advance. However, after receiving the advance, Adnan Sami’s team cancelled the event but promised to reschedule it later. Neither did the event take place, nor was the money refunded.

When Lavanya asked for a refund, the singer’s team allegedly refused to pay. Following this, she filed a complaint at the Inderganj police station on September 4, 2025, but no action was taken. On September 11, Lavanya submitted a written complaint to Gwalior Superintendent of Police Dharamveer Singh Yadav. Later, on October 6, she filed another complaint with the office of Inspector General Arvind Saxena, but still received no response. After this, she lodged a complaint at the district court.

Court Demands Status Report From Inderganj Police Station

During the hearing, the court sought a status report in the case from the Inderganj police station. The concerned official will now have to clarify the action taken on the complaint and also provide a report on the current status of the investigation. Adnan Sami and his team are yet to respond to the complaint or issue a statement on the matter. Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra Cheating Case: Actress, Co-Accused in a INR 60 Crore Fraud Case, Drops Plea in Bombay High Court Seeking Nod to Visit US.

Adnan Sami, a Pakistan-born singer and music composer known for his hits like "Tera Chehra", "Lift Karadey" and "Bhar Do Jholi Meri" applied for Indian citizenship in 2015 and was granted it the following year.

