Popular singer Adnan Sami recently took to his social media account in offering condolences to late Bollywood veteran Asrani, who passed away on the 20th of October. ‘Left Us All in Deep Sorrow’: Veteran Actor Asrani Passes Away at 84 After Prolonged Illness; Family Issues FIRST Heartfelt Statement Remembering the ‘King of Laughter’ (View Post).

Sharing a video clip from his famous song Lift Karade that also featured Asrani in his popular Sholay character, Adnan penned a very heartfelt note. “I am so saddened to learn about the passing of our dearest legend Asrani ji,” he wrote.

Sami further wrote, “A man who was a genius of his craft & an artistic treasure. Although people will always remember him for his incredible comedy, he was a man of all seasons & styles. His dramatic roles were equally brilliant. But alas, his Angraizon Ke Zamaanay Ke Jailor from the epic Sholay will be remembered forever!”

He added, “I had the honour of working & spending time with him when I requested him to appear in my music video of Lift Karade, & I too wanted him to reenact his legendary Jailor character, for which he generously agreed.” Sami further added, “He was so committed that he made sure that every aspect of his getup was from the original makers of the Sholay movie—i.e., the wig, moustache & uniform. His enthusiasm and passion for his work was an example for us all to learn from. He was a thorough gentleman. He was full of love & grace.”

Adnan ended it expressing gratitude and wrote, “Thank you, God, for blessing us with the genius of Asrani ji. Thank you, Asrani ji, for giving us so many memories! The world of comedy & indeed cinema is richer because of your priceless contribution. God bless your soul... #adnansami” For the uninitiated, veteran star Govardhan Asrani, known by his stage name, Asrani, passed away at the age of 84 on October 20 at 3 PM. According to a close friend of Asrani, the actor passed away due to a chest infection in Mumbai. His last rites were performed at Santacruz Crematorium on Monday. The official Instagram account handler of the actor shared the post with regard to the actor's demise.

They wrote, "The news of the passing of the king of comedy, the great actor Asrani ji, who ruled over millions of hearts, has plunged us all into deep sorrow. He gave Indian cinema a new identity with his unique acting, simplicity, and humour. The life he breathed into every character will forever live on in our memories. His passing is not just a loss for the film industry but for everyone who ever smiled at his acting. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti".

Just a few hours before his death, the actor had posted a Diwali post wishing his fans on the occasion on his social media account. Asrani had worked for over 5 decades in the entertainment industry and clocked more than 350 films. He was trained at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, where he honed his craft before entering the Hindi film industry in the mid-1960s.

His roles in classic films like Sholay, Chupke Chupke and many others made him a prominent figure in the field of acting. One of his most iconic performances came in the landmark film of Hindi cinema, Sholay, as the bumbling jailor parodying Hitler, a role that became an immortal part of Indian pop culture. Asrani Dies: Shikhar Dhawan Pays Tribute After Veteran Actor Passes Away at 84, Calls Him 'True Icon of Indian Cinema' (See Post).

Asrani also proved his versatility by working across genres and languages, including Gujarati and Rajasthani films, and even ventured into direction with a few Hindi and Gujarati movies.

