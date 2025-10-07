Filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to make his directorial comeback with a romantic film after his 2023 hit Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love and War stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. The movie is a love triangle set against an action backdrop. The actors have already begun shooting for it and are halfway through the schedule. Amid this, the latest reports suggest that the trio will reunite for another film directed by Karan Johar. Sai Pallavi REPLACES Alia Bhatt in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Fame Director Nag Ashwin’s Upcoming Women Centric Film? Here’s What We Know.

Alia Bhatt to Join Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in Karan Johar’s Next

According to a report in Mid-Day, Alia Bhatt is set to reunite with Karan Johar for the third time after Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani (2023) and Student of the Year (2012). Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal have been approached as the male leads of the film. Fans can expect an official announcement regarding the casting soon.

Karan Johar’s Instagram Post

About ‘Love and War’

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal are currently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War. After shooting for a major portion of the film in Mhow, the team will head to Italy this month for their next shooting phase. Makers are hoping to complete filming by the end of 2025. The film is believed to be a passionate love story where Vicky and Ranbir play Army officers. The movie is set against a fictional war, exploring friendship and sacrifices made for love.

The movie marks Alia Bhatt's second collaboration with Bhansali after Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022) and Ranbir Kapoor's reunion with the director after Sawariyaan (2007). ‘Baiju Bawra’: Ranbir Kapoor REPLACES Ranveer Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Upcoming Musical Drama? Here’s What We Know.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt also has YRF’s Spy Universe film Alpha up next, while Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s highly anticipated mythological film Ramayana, co-starring Yash and Sai Pallavi.

