Ranveer Singh was set to lead Sanjay Leela Bhansali's new film Baiju Bawra in their much-anticipated fourth collaboration. Recently, there had been no fresh developments about the project, and now a surprising twist has emerged. As per the latest reports, Ranbir Kapoor has stepped into the lead role, replacing Ranveer Singh in the upcoming musical drama.

Ranbir Kapoor Replaces Ranveer Singh in ‘Baiju Bawra’?

A recent Deccan Chronicle report stated, "SLB's team has already begun pre-production work. Ranbir, a huge admirer of vintage music, starts his mornings with classics from the 1950s, including songs from the original Baiju Bawra released in 1952. Hes even introducing his daughter Raha to timeless music."

‘Baiju Bawra’, 43rd Birthday Gift to Ranbir Kapoor?

Ranbir Kapoor rang in his 43rd birthday on Sunday (September 28). As per reports, Sanjay Leela Bhansali presented Baiju Bawra to the Bollywood star as his 43rd birthday gift. Reports also suggest that Ranveer Singh had already begun prepping for his role in the film before SLB shifted his focus towards Heeramandi and Love and War. Alia Bhatt was initially set to play the female lead in the film. However, with the recent casting shuffle, we’ll have to wait for the makers to share an official update.

Ranbir Kapoor Shares His Plans To Direct a Film Soon

Ranbir Kapoor talking about directing a movie soon he has already started brainstorming ideas in writer's room so we can expect it in a few years 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/XNSXzlPrTt — ๑ (@vardaanforu) September 28, 2025

More About ‘Baiju Bawra’

Baiju Bawra follows the legendary story of Baiju, a gifted musician. According to popular tales, he lived during the Mughal period in the 15th and 16th centuries and challenged the great Tansen. While the plot sounds exciting, the project was delayed multiple times due to its extensive pre-production. With Sanjay Leela Bhansali reviving the project with Ranbir Kapoor, it will be exciting to see how things develop.

Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor’s Work Front

Ranbir Kapoor next has SLB's Love and War, which also stars his wife, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. He will also portray Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus, Ramayana, co-starring Yash and Sai Pallavi. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, has Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar Sara Arjun.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

