Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was reported to be in talks for a women-led film helmed by Kalki 2898 AD fame Nag Ashwin. While the collaboration talks ignited excitement among cinema enthusiasts, let us tell you that the actress has reportedly backed out of the yet-to-be-titled project due to scheduling conflicts. However, reports suggest that the makers have already found a replacement for the role. South Indian actress Sai Pallavi is now in talks to replace Alia Bhatt in the film. ‘Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle’: Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Marrying Into Raj Kapoor’s Legendary Film Dynasty.

Sai Pallavi Replaces Alia Bhatt in Nag Ashwin’s Next?

Nag Ashwin is currently busy with the casting for the sequel to his 2024 blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD after Deepika Padukone's highly controversial exit. However, he will now reportedly shift his focus to his other women-centric untitled project. Alia Bhatt was in advanced talks for the film. She was supposed to begin prep for the film after the shoot of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War. However, the latest development suggests that Ramayana actress Sai Pallavi will be replacing her in the project.

Alia Bhatt’s Instagram Post

A source close to the development told Mid-Day, "Nag didn't let go of the idea of the women-led film. It was simmering on the back burner through most of 2025. With the developments in Kalki 2, bringing the other project is a possibility." Sai Pallavi, on the ot the other hand, is busy with the shoot of Nitesh Tiwari's two-part magnum opus Ramayana, which will conclude in mid-2026. If the dates align, the actress could join Nag Aswhin's film before he moves to Kalki 2. ‘People Matter More Than Success of Film’: Netizens React to Deepika Padukone’s Cryptic Note After Actress Exits From ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Sequel (See Post).

Alia Bhatt and Sai Pallavi’s Upcoming Projects

Sai Pallavi was last seen in the Telugu film Thandel opposite Naga Chaitanya. She will next be seen as Goddess Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's mythological film Ramayana, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash in lead roles. On the other hand, Alia Bhat, who was last seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra, next has the YRF Spy Universe Film Alpha. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

