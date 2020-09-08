Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has been one hitting the headlines day in and day out as new charges have been emerging in the same. In the biggest development in the case so far, the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has now been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs angle related to the case. The actress has now been taken for a medical test following her arrest. While the actress' lawyer reacting to the same said, "Travesty of Justice. 3 Central Agencies hounding single Woman , just because she was in love with a Drug Addict who was suffering from Mental Health issues for several years under care of 5 Leading Psychiatrists and then committed suicide." Yet another reaction that has come relating to the same is that of actress Ankita Lokhande. Shweta Singh Kirti Tweets ‘God Is With Us’ After NCB Arrests Rhea Chakraborty.

Ankita who is Sushant's ex-flame has been supporting the late actor's family in the case. In an indirect response to Rhea Chakraborty's arrest, Ankita took to Twitter to share a post calling it 'Justice' and also posted a picture of a note that talks about Karma. The post reads, "You Create Your Own Fate by Your Actions." Captioning the note as "Justice", it seems Lokhande was hinting at a victory after Rhea's arrest by NCB. Rhea Chakraborty Arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau After 3 Days of Questioning; Actress Charged Under Various Sections of the NDPS Act.

Check Out the Tweet Here:

Rhea is the 10th person to be arrested by the central agency in a drugs case linked to the probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Earlier, Chakraborty's brother Showik and also Sushant's former house-keeping manager Samuel Miranda have been arrested. Sushant Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti welcomed the news of Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest. “GodIsWithUs,” she tweeted.

