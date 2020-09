Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, on Tuesday thanked God shortly after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty. The late Sushant's girlfriend Rhea on was arrested in a drug related case as part of investigation in the actor's death probe. The NCB registered a case on request by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after alleged chats showed Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda had ordered for drugs. Rhea Chakraborty Arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau After 3 Days of Questioning; Actress Charged Under Various Sections of the NDPS Act

"#GodIsWithUs," Shweta wrote on her unverified account on Twitter, along with joined hands emoji. Shweta also shared a news clip of Rhea's arrest on Instagram. Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande reacted in the comment section. "Diiiiii," Ankita wrote, along with heart emojis. The Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday arrested Rhea after three days of grilling to unravel the drugs nexus in the film industry, officials said. Rhea Chakraborty’s FIR Registered by the Bandra Police on SSR’s Sister Priyanka Singh Is a Clear Violation of the Supreme Court Order, Says Vikas Singh

Read Shweta Singh Kirti's Tweet Below:

She has been charged under various sections of the NDPS Act for her alleged role in the drug angle that has emerged in the investigations. Rhea will be taken for a medical test shortly and is likely to be produced before a magistrate through video conferencing for remand in the evening. The NCB had interrogated Rhea for six hours on Sunday, eight hours on Monday, and for around five hours on Tuesday before arresting her.

