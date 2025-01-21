Akshay Kumar Explains Why He Left Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Set Early, Says He Had ‘Prior Commitments’

Following reports of a rift between them, Akshay Kumar has publicly supported Salman Khan, dismissing rumours that he left the Bigg Boss 18 set early due to Salman's late arrival. Akshay clarified that he had prior engagements that necessitated his departure.

Bollywood IANS| Jan 21, 2025 02:53 PM IST
Akshay Kumar Explains Why He Left Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Set Early, Says He Had ‘Prior Commitments’
Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan (Photo Credit: Instagram/Facebook)

Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan are maintaining the 'Bhaichara' as the former came out in support of Salman after reports of Akshay leaving the Bigg Boss 18 sets without shooting after Salman allegedly didn't arrive to shoot on time. ‘Sky Force’ Star Akshay Kumar Breaks Silence on Leaving Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Finale Set (Watch Video).

The actor was in the national capital on Monday and issued a clarification on the matter.

Akshay cleared the air as he said that he had prior commitments that he needed to attend to, which is why he had to leave the sets.

Akshay, who is awaiting the release of his first film this year Skyforce, also shared that he had spoken to Salman before making his exit, ensuring that everything was okay between them.

He told the media in Delhi, "I was running late for something. I spoke to Salman and he was stuck with something personal. He told me that he would be late by around 40 minutes. But I had to leave because I had a prior commitment. "Mujhe jana pada". However, we spoke about it."

Earlier, Akshay welcomed Tabu on the sets of their upcoming movie 'Bhooth Bangla'. The makers of the film took to their Instagram and shared a picture of Akshay extending a warm welcome to the actress and the two embraced each other.

The two icons of Bollywood have consistently won hearts with their performances, and their reunion after more than two decades is naturally anticipated. Akshay and Tabu previously shared screen space in the cult-classic Hera Pheri.

Sharing the picture, the makers wrote in the caption, "Some things get better and iconic with time. @priyadarshan.official, @akshaykumar and @tabutiful are back in action after 25 years for #BhootBangla in Jaipur."

The excitement around Bhooth Bangla has been at its peak ever since its announcement.

While the film is one of the most awaited horror comedies, it promises several elements to look forward to. Among these, its ensemble cast is the most crucial aspect that makes this film even more special.

Moreover, the film will also reunite the iconic team director Priyadarshan, Akshay Kumar, and Tabu, who last worked together on Hera Pheri. This has undoubtedly heightened the anticipation for the film, which is coming with such a stellar cast and intriguing promise. ‘Very Brave of Him’: Akshay Kumar Praises Saif Ali Khan’s Courage Post Stabbing Incident, Suggests Title for Their Upcoming Film ‘Do Khiladi’ (Watch Video).

The film is directed by Priyadarshan, and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms and Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films. The film is co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali.

    Latestly whatsapp channel