Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, co-stars in the upcoming film Sky Force, were scheduled to promote their movie during the finale of Bigg Boss 18. However, Akshay’s unexpected exit from the sets of the controversial reality show sparked numerous rumours about the incident. During a Q&A session, Akshay addressed the situation, clarifying the reason behind his departure. He shared that Salman Khan had personal work to attend to, which caused a brief delay. While Salman informed him that it would take approximately 40 minutes, Akshay had prior commitments that required him to leave without completing the shoot. The Sky Force star emphasised, “He (Salman Khan) was not late. I had reached there… He had some of his personal work and we spoke about it”. Akshay’s clarification has now put to rest the speculations surrounding his abrupt exit. ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Grand Finale: Akshay Kumar Walks Out of ‘BB 18’ Set After Waiting for Salman Khan; Superstar Host Admits He Was Late.

Akshay Kumar on Leaving ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Sets

