Akshay Kumar has heaped praises on Saif Ali Khan, calling him 'brave' for protecting his family during a shocking burglary attempt at his Mumbai residence. Speaking at a press event for his film Sky Force in Delhi, Akshay expressed relief that Saif is safe and recovering from multiple injuries at Lilavati Hospital. "It's very nice that he is safe. We're all happy, the entire industry is happy. It was incredibly brave of him to step up and protect his loved ones," Akshay said. "Meine uske saath ek film ki hai Main Khiladi Tu Anari lekin agli baar agar hum karenge toh banayenge film Tu Khiladi." (I've worked with him in a film Main Khiladi Tu Anari, but next time if we collaborate, we will make a film Tu Khiladi), he added. Saif Ali Khan Health Update: Actor Won't Be Discharged on January 20, Will Be Under Observation, Says Dr Nitin Dange of Lilavati Hospital.

Akshay Kumar on Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Incident

