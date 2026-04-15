As his horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla is set to hit the silver screen, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar took time out to remember his journey with the late star Asrani, with whom he has worked in 12 films, including Khatta Meetha, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, De Dana Dan, Bhagam Bhag and Garam Masala, to name a few. Suniel Shetty Praises Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Trailer, Calls Priyadarshan’s Horror-Comedy a ‘Maaddd Spooky Laugh-Riot’ You Can’t Resist (View Post).

Asrani passed away in October 2025 at the age of 84, and will be seen on screen posthumously in the film. Bhooth Bangla marks one of his last performances on the big screen, along with “Haiwaan”. Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a black and white photograph featuring him with the late star. He captioned: “Kabhi kabhi ek tasveer sirf yaadon ka tukda nahi hoti… ek poori journey ko samet leti hai Yeh picture humari Bhooth Bangla ki shoot se hai...Asrani ji ke saath meri second last film. (Sometimes, a picture isn’t just a fragment of memories… it holds an entire journey within it.This picture is from the shoot of Bhooth Bangla… my second last film with Asrani.)”

Akshay Kumar Pens Heartfelt Note Remembering ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Co-Star Asrani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Akshay revealed that they have worked together in 12 films in total and added that it was like a “masterclass” working with him. “Total 12 films humne saath ki, aur har ek mein maine unse kuch naya seekha… it was like a masterclass every single time. (Across 12 films we worked together, I learned something new from him every single time… it felt like a masterclass, each and every time.)" Akshay added that Asrani always made comedy seem easy. ‘Controversy Ka Quota Khatam Ho Gaya’: Paresh Rawal Gets Candid About ‘Hera Pheri 3’, ‘Bhooth Bangla’ and Priyadarshan (LatestLY Exclusive).

He added: “Comedy itni aasaan lagti thi jab woh karte the, lekin asal mein woh ek mushkil kala hai. Asrani ji uske ustad the aur hamesha rahenge. (Comedy always seemed effortless when Asrani performed it, but in reality, it’s a difficult art. He was, and will always remain, a master of it.)” “Bhooth Bangla kal release ho rahi hai... mere liye yeh sirf ek film nahi, ek yaad hai… ek tribute hai… ek salute hai uss legend ko Asrani ji, aap hamesha yaad aayenge (Bhooth Bangla releases tomorrow… for me, it’s not just a film—it’s a memory, a tribute, a salute to that legend Asrani ji, you will always be remembered.)”

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 01:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).