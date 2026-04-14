Versatile Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal will be seen next in the Hindi film Bhooth Bangla, which is to release on April 17, 2026. The project is with his frequent collaborator, ace director Priyadarshan. The filmmaker’s other regular Hindi stars, Akshay Kumar, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav will also be seen in the movie. Bhooth Bangla promises to be a mad horror comedy and will bring the house down this summer in the theatres. LatestLY spoke to Paresh Rawal to know more about the film and his role in it. He also spoke about working with Priyan, with whom he has starred in several cult films over the years, including Hera Pheri (2000), Hungama (2003), Hulchul (2004), Garam Masala (2005), Phir Hera Pheri (2006), Malamaal Weekly (2006), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), De Dana Dan (2009), and the upcoming Hera Pheri 3 (2027). Paresh Rawal also gave his opinion on the North versus South debate in Indian cinema, and on the blockbuster success of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge aka Dhurandhar 2. Excerpts from the chat.

Paresh Rawal Exclusive Interview for 'Bhooth Bangla'

LatestLY: From the trailer, Bhooth Bangla seems to be an exciting film to watch, coming from a successful team. Please tell us about your role in the film.

Paresh Rawal: The role is that of a caretaker in the mansion where weddings are held. You can call it a caretaker or a wedding planner. Later on in the film, some things start to unfold that keep everyone on the edge. 'Bhooth Bangla' Gets New Release Date, Akshay Kumar's Horror-Comedy Film To Hit Cinemas on THIS Date (See Post).

Having worked with Priyadarshan in multiple cult projects over the years, you definitely have good tuning or a rapport with him. Tell us about your experience working with him in Bhooth Bangla.

As an actor, the tuning exists with the director when he has clarity, and he correctly directs you, and the atmosphere on set is good. Recognising your talent, the roles he gives you and (how he) takes it to the next level with great care and delicacy, leading to success in that role. (When that happens) It deepens your confidence in the director.

Moreover, Priyadarshan is a very fine human being. If you look at his relationship with his assistants and the unit, there's never any fuss or shouting involved. Everything happens smoothly, so much so that you feel like you're shooting in an ashram, in peace. It is an amazing thing, compared to other Hindi films. This is his plus point as a human being and as a director.

South Versus Bollywood Debate

So, is this the reason why Priyadarshan’s films with you are so successful?

Yes, but this is an added feature. His films are more successful because of the subject matter he chooses and the way he executes it. He shoots it so beautifully! And he is so producer-friendly that if he has planned a shooting schedule for 25 days, he will finish it in 24 days. He is very organised. Hence the burden does not fall on the budget, and the film is ultimately in profit. So, even if it earns a just little more than the budget, it will be declared a hit.

Is this the difference between how South and Bollywood operate? Priyadarshan has directed a lot of films in Hindi. But in general, people say that the South Indian film industries are more organised…

Yes. They are very organised. They don’t spend money unnecessarily. Unlike in Bollywood, there are no parties when a film is announced in the South. When a film’s muhurat takes place, there is a puja in the morning, the prasad is distributed, and immediately the shoot begins. There is no ‘showbaazi’ (flexing). Bollywood has a lot to learn from them.

About South vs Bollywood again. Bollywood has been down ever since the 2020 pandemic. Some films have done well after COVID-19, like Stree 2 and some others. In 2025, Chhaava, Saiyaara and Dhurandhar were blockbusters and now Dhurandhar 2 also in 2026. The pattern is either failures or superhits, no in between. What is your opinion on that?

I'm the wrong person to ask this question because it’s about the business angle of films, and I’m not aware of it. If a movie is a hit, they say ‘South is working’. Now since Dhurandhar has been doing well, they say, ‘Hindi films are running successfully, not the South ones.’ I think it's wrong to compare Bollywood and the South. Both are working on their own steam.

So, you don't think Bollywood is currently down? Is it just fluctuating a bit?

No. As compared to Bollywood, South is organised. That's why we think it's not going well for us. Apart from the budget and spending within limits, the ticket structure in the South is unique. The ticket prices cannot be higher than a certain amount, say INR 165. Their distributor and exhibitor network is very strong. Their style of working is very unified, strong and disciplined. We (Bollywood) didn't have that but now we do have that. There is no corporate culture there (in the South), and yet, they are so disciplined. We have a corporate culture here. Despite that, we are haphazard in some ways.

There is some comparison by fans between Priyadarshan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Bhooth Bangla. Any comments?

There’s no chance of a comparison between Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Bhooth Bangla. Unless, of course, because we shot Bhooth Bangla at the same place as Bhool Bhulaiyaa - at Chomu Palace in Rajasthan. The subject matter of the two films is completely different.

What is the subject matter of Bhooth Bangla? If you can reveal something. Is it more comic than horror?

It's a psychological horror film. I cannot reveal anything more. So, let it be like that. It’s a situational comedy with thrills and terror. There is a ghost, but the film is also emotionally very strong.

'Bhooth Bangla' Official Trailer - Watch Video:

How was your experience working with the experienced star cast of Bhooth Bangla, including Akshay Kumar, Tabu and Jisshu Sengupta? With Akshay Kumar, especially, you have done iconic films, including the Hera Pheri series. The equation and effortless acting are evident in the trailer of Bhooth Bangla.

We have Tabu ji and Jisshu Sengupta, who are an amazing pair on screen. Working with Akshay, too, is fun. It's very smooth working with him. Tabu Shares Heartwarming Pics With Asha Bhosle, ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Actress Receives This Birthday Gift From Legendary Singer (View Post).

On 'Hera Pheri 3'

After the controversy, fans want to know more about Priyadarshan's Hera Pheri 3. Would you like to share some details about the third part of the iconic series?

Well, it’s coming soon. I think this year maybe or early next year, we will start shooting. In 2027. Akshay Kumar’s ‘Hera Pheri 3’ Postponed? Priyadarshan Breaks Silence on Release Delay.

Any more controversies or cast changes in Hera Pheri 3?

Nahin (No). Controversy ka quota khatam ho gaya hai. (smiles) Abhi nahin hai (The controversy quota around Hera Pheri 3 has been exhausted).

As a team, what kind of box office numbers are you expecting from Bhooth Bangla?

If I were to talk about Bhooth Bangla, I haven’t seen such a beautifully shot horror film in India. That's all I can say. Bahut mazaa aayega logon ko (It will be a fun experience for the audience).

Is there going to be a sequel to Bhooth Bangla or a film in the same series?

After Bhooth Bangla, what will be its sequel? (Laughs) Bhooth Gali, Bhooth Maidan or Bhooth Hotel (Ghost Lane, Ground or Hotel)? Priyan ji does not think like that. He dislikes doing sequels. So, he hasn’t thought about that. If someone else were to do it, it’s a different matter.

Paresh Rawal's Favourite Priyadarshan Film

You have done a lot of films with Priyan sir. Do you have a particular favourite, including the ones in which you have worked?

My favourite among Priyadarshan’s movies is a 2008 Tamil film called Kanchivaram (the National Film Award-winner). Then Malamaal Weekly (2006) is my favourite, Hera Pheri (2000) and Hungama (2003) are my favourites. All these films are my favourites. Then there was Gardish (1993), one of the first films of Jackie Shroff, and Kaalapani (1996 - Mohanlal and Tabu starrer).

You said Bhooth Bangla is a psychological thriller. What exactly is the twist?

(Smiles) If I tell you the twist, you won't go to see the movie, and other people won't go either.

So, there's indeed a big twist in Bhooth Bangla.

Yes, there will be one; it's a horror story, so there could be either an emotional twist or a horror twist. There could be a plot twist or character twist.

About 'Bhooth Bangla'

Directed by Priyadarshan, the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jisshu Sengupta, Manoj Joshi, Mithila Palkar, Asrani, Rajesh Sharma and others. The film is slated for release on April 17, 2026, with paid previews on April 16.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 02:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).