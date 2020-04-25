Akshay Kumar Starrer Laxmmi Bomb to Skip Theatrical Release and Go Straight to Disney Plus Hotstar?

Akshay Kumar in Laxmmi Bomb (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Laxmmi Bomb is a remake of the South film Muni 2: Kanchana. This Hindi version stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead. Raghava Lawrence will be making his directorial debut in Bollywood with this movie. It was in March that the shooting of this film was completed and fans were eagerly looking forward to the release of this film that’s scheduled for May 22. In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, there are several films that have been either delayed or the makers are planning to release it on OTT platform. Looks like Laxmmi Bomb is also going to skip theatrical release and go straight to the digital space. Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb And Salman Khan's Radhe To Get Postponed Due To COVID-19 Outbreak?

Due to coronavirus pandemic, all theatres have been shut (until further notice) in order to avoid mass gatherings. The films that were set to be released during this summer had to be postponed and that has also affected the business of the makers. Regarding Laxmmi Bomb, a source has revealed to Mid-Day that Disney Plus Hotstar is in talks with Akshay Kumar to get the release rights of the film.

The source was quoted as saying, “Akshay, director Raghava Lawrence and the producers are discussing the offer. There's a lot of post-production work left on the movie, including editing, background music, mixing and VFX. Since the team is working from home, the process is taking longer than usual. However, the makers are hoping to have the film ready by June. Although currently, the lockdown is on till May 3, theatres may continue to remain closed to ensure social distancing. In such a scenario, the team may consider having a direct-to-web release.” The source also stated, “Akshay wants to make sure none of the invested parties make losses, and that the movie reaches a wide audience. While Disney+ Hotstar ensures a worldwide reach, making the film available across small towns in India will be a concern for them.” Laxmmi Bomb: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani Wrap Up the Shoot of Their Upcoming Horror-Comedy.

Laxmmi Bomb is produced under the banners of Cape of Good Films, Fox Star Studios and Tushar Entertainment House. We’ll have to wait for an official announcement regarding Laxmmi Bomb skipping theatrical release and opting for a direct online release.