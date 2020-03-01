Laxmmi Bomb: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani Wrap Up the Shoot of Their Upcoming Horror-Comedy

Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Laxmmi Bomb Team Wrap Up the Shoot of their Horror-Comedy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The final shoot schedule of actors Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb has wrapped up. Kiara took to her Instagram stories to share a photograph from the last day of the sets. In the image, Akshay is seen posing along with the team. The picture was shared by the film's producer Shabinaa Khan, which was reshared by the actress. Akshay Kumar to Donate Rs 1.5 Crore for Building a Transgender Home In India, Confirms Laxmmi Bomb Director Raghava Lawrence.

Shabinaa wrote: "Its a wrap up on Laxmmi Bomb. Missed you Kiara Advani. See you in cinemas on 22:05:2020." Remake of the super-hit Tamil horror-comedy Muni 2: Kanchana, Laxmmi Bomb revolves around Raghava, a cowardly man who gets possessed by the ghost of a transgender woman who takes revenge on the ones who destroyed her life. Fast & Furious 9 To Clash With Salman Khan’s Radhe And Akshay Kumar Laxmmi Bomb On Eid 2020.

Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani Wrap Up Laxmmi Bomb Shoot

Kiara Advani's Instagram Story

Kiara Advani's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Tamil film featured R. Sarathkumar, Raghava Lawrence, Lakshmi Rai, Kovai Sarala, Devadarshini and Sriman in pivotal roles