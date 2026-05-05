Akshay Kumar Wraps Kerala Schedule for Anees Bazmee’s Next, Shares Photo With Co-Stars Vidya Balan and Raashii Khanna

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Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan have wrapped up the Kerala schedule of their next with filmmaker Anees Bazmee. Updating his Insta family about his latest project, Akshay shared a lovely picture with his co-stars Vidya Balan and Raashii Khanna. Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan Set To Collaborate on Two New Projects Following ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Success – Report.

Akshay added the caption, "Keralam schedule wrapped! Nothing beats working with good people in a beautiful place (sic)." Expressing his gratitude to Bazmee, the Airlift actor added, "Big love to our director Anees Bazmee for the madness behind the camera and to my incredible co-stars Vidya & Raashii and the entire crew! This one’s been special."

Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Raashii Khanna Wrap Keralam Schedule of Anees Baazmees Upcoming Film

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

In April, Akshay informed through another post that he was headed to Kerala to film for this yet untitled drama. He posted a clip of himself stepping into an aircraft with Vidya, all set to head towards their destination. The two were seen walking holding hands as Akshay guided Vidya into the plane. "Next stop: God’s own country, the magical Keralam (Palm tree and airoplane emojis) Anees Bazmi’s next is my fourth film with the ever fabulous @balanvidya and I hope the good luck charm of our jodi continues," Akshay had written on the photo-sharing app.

Refreshing your memory, Akshay and Vidya have earlier appeared together in hits such as Heyy Babyy (2007), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), and Mission Mangal (2019). Meanwhile, Akshay has joined forces with Bazmee after a long gap of 15 years. The actor and director duo had delivered hits such as Singh Is Kinng (2008), Welcome (2007), and Thank You (2011). Accused Arrested for Harassing Akshay Kumar’s Daughter Nitara; Maharashtra Cyber Dept Confirms Breakthrough.

Recently, Raashii Khanna received a sweet surprise from Vidya on the sets. In the pictures shared on social media, she was seen savouring some colourful chocolate doughnuts. Giving an insight into her BTS diaries, the 'Farzi' actress wrote, "Thankyou to the sweetest @balanvidya mam for the donuts. Swipe to see what happens when the sugar hits!"

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 11:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).