Actress Alaya F has shared a string of monochrome pictures on social media on Friday and she looks every bit gorgeous in them. Alaya, granddaughter of veteran actor Kabir Bedi, posted three monochrome pictures on Instagram. Alaya F Reveals She Considered Cosmetic Surgery for Her Nose.

In the images, she is seen dressed in a shoulder blouse paired with high waisted pants. She completed her look with kohled eyes and soft curls. The actress poses for the photo-shoot in an abandoned building. Alaya F: I Put My Phone Aside If I Get Overwhelmed with Social Media.

Check Out Alaya F's Monochrome Pics Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

"Hi," she wrote as caption for the image, which currently has 21.9K likes on the photo-sharing website. Alaya made her Bollywood debut with "Jawaani Jaaneman" last year. She was recently seen in the music video "Aaj sajeya", directed by Punit Malhotra.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2021 02:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).