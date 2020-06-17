Ali Fazal's Mother Passes Away in Lucknow; The Fukrey Actor Shares An Emotional Note on Twitter

We repeat 2020 has not been a great year for many. As if the COVID-19 scare was not enough, everyday we hear sad news of a celebrity or their family member passing away. And now, as per latest reports, Ali Fazal's mother breathed her last on Wednesday, June 17. She was suffering from health problems and passed away in Lucknow. As per the statement by the Fukrey star he has urged one and all to spare him some privacy in these tragic time. Fazal also took to his social media and shared a picture of her late mother bidding her goodbye. Ali Fazal Opens Up About Delayed Wedding With Richa Chadha Due To Lockdown.

The official statement issued by the actor's spokesperson read, "It is with great sorrow we inform you that Ali Fazal’s mother passed away on the morning of June 17, 2020, in Lucknow after a quick succession of health complications. Her passing was sudden and we pray for her peace. Ali is grateful for the love and support of his fans in these testing times. A personal loss of this magnitude also needs silence. He requests his fans and the press for some privacy at this point." Sushant Singh Rajput Passes Away: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher and Other Celebs Express Deep Shock (Read Tweets).

Check Out The Actor's Tweet Below:

I’ll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thhaa humaara, pata nahi kyun. You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe. Love, Ali. pic.twitter.com/hKyFMp6U1G — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) June 17, 2020

The words shared by Ali in his tweet is heartwrenching and showcases the love he had for her maa. Also, as soon as the actor shared the news on social media fans have been showering deepest condolences to him and his family. May her soul rest in peace. Stay tuned!

