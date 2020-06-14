Sushant Singh Rajput Passes Away: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher and Other Celebs Express Deep Shock (Read Tweets)

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly committed suicide. In a very shocking incident, the actor was found hanging in his apartment. He was staying with his friend in an apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. Fans and celebs are in the state of shock as of now. Twitter is flooded with condolence messages for the actor who left the world too soon. Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide, Actor Found Hanging in his Apartment.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote on Twitter, "Shocked beyond words !!!! #SushantSinghRajput no more .... deeply saddened!!" "Wtf ????? What is happening. It’s so so sad !@itsSSR," TV actress Gauahar Khan wrote on social media. Here are some of the heartbreaking reactions of the fans.

Riteish Deshmukh

Shocked beyond words !!!! #SushantSinghRajput no more .... deeply saddened!! — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 14, 2020

Gauahar Khan

It’s so so sad ! @itsSSR 💔🙏🏻 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) June 14, 2020

Ajay Devgn

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is truly sad. What a tragic loss🙏 Deepest condolences to his family & loved ones. May his soul find eternal peace. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 14, 2020

Akshay Kumar

Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2020

Anupam Kher

मेरे प्यारे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत....आख़िर क्यों?....क्यों? 💔 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 14, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan

This is just so shocking. A wonderful talent. RIP Sushant — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 14, 2020

Disha Patani

💔 — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen Chhichhore, which was loved by the fans. He was next supposed to star in the remake of The Fault In Our Stars along with Sanjana Sanghi. It is truly a shocking and saddening news for the world of cinema. RIP SSR, you will be truly missed.

