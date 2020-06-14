Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Sushant Singh Rajput Passes Away: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher and Other Celebs Express Deep Shock (Read Tweets)

Bollywood Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 03:15 PM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput Passes Away: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher and Other Celebs Express Deep Shock (Read Tweets)
Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly committed suicide. In a very shocking incident, the actor was found hanging in his apartment. He was staying with his friend in an apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. Fans and celebs are in the state of shock as of now. Twitter is flooded with condolence messages for the actor who left the world too soon. Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide, Actor Found Hanging in his Apartment.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote on Twitter, "Shocked beyond words !!!! #SushantSinghRajput no more .... deeply saddened!!" "Wtf ????? What is happening. It’s so so sad !@itsSSR," TV actress Gauahar Khan wrote on social media. Here are some of the heartbreaking reactions of the fans.

Riteish Deshmukh

Gauahar Khan

Ajay Devgn

Akshay Kumar

Anupam Kher

Abhishek Bachchan

Disha Patani

Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen Chhichhore, which was loved by the fans. He was next supposed to star in the remake of The Fault In Our Stars along with Sanjana Sanghi. It is truly a shocking and saddening news for the world of cinema. RIP SSR, you will be truly missed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 03:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

