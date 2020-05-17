Ali Fazal Opens Up About Delayed Wedding With Richa Chadha Due To Lockdown

Richa Chadha with Ali Fazal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

COVID-19 pandemic has got the world cancel their long impending plans. With rising cases of the health scare, the duration of the lockdown is only extending until further notice. Bollywood has become stagnant with all the professional as well as personal commitments of the actors on hold. Fukrey fame actors, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's marriage which was on cards this year now is indefinitely pushed further as well. Ali opened up on the same recently, speaking about the wedding plans and one more good news. Ali Fazal Dedicates a Romantic Shayari For Richa Chadha Amid COVID-19 Lockdown and She Can’t Stop Blushing.

In his interview with Mumbai Mirror, the actor said, "It has been delayed until further notice. I think we will celebrate with the world when everything is open again. We have something to celebrate... some good news hopefully, that everyone will get and we’ll make sure to bring that along with our wedding. Until then, we’re following all the rules of the lockdown and awaiting the next steps." Richa Chadha Believes Regrets in Life Are Pointless, Says ‘Didn’t Have Any Advisers or Friends in the Industry’.

Well, the actor sure has lots of things to tell but is holding back for the right time. On the other hand, Ali turned into a fiction writer during quarantine. He is currently working on a story which is a 'bitterweet slice-of-life period drama.' He even read some books on scripting to just enhance his skills. We hope that the actor makes the best of this opportunity and brings to us one amazing story.