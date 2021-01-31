Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are on the top of their games currently. The actors have their kitties full of promising projects and the two are often busy with the hectic work schedules. Amidst all the news about their upcoming projects, another development suggests that the two will be reuniting once again for a film directed by Karan Johar. The duo was first seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy and people love their chemistry so it will be exciting to see them on the screen together again. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt Come on Board for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra?

According to reports in Bollywood Hungama, both Ranveer and Alia have come on board for Dharma's upcoming love story. The two will be directed together by Karan Johar for the first time. While Alia has worked with Johar as a director for Student Of The Year, Ranveer never got a chance to work with him and it will be his first collaboration with the filmmaker. As for Karan, he had last put on the director's hat for Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

No details about the film are out yet. The trio, however, had Takht in the pipeline where they would have worked together as a director-actor duo. The team had sat for some reading sessions for the film as well but it looks like the film has been put on hold. The film is a period drama with a multi-starrer cast including Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor headlining the cast. Takht: Karan Johar's Magnum Opus with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Others to be Mounted on a Lavish Budget of Rs 250 Crore?

Apart from this, Alia has many other projects in the pipeline. She will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and is also a part of SS Rajamouli's RRR which also stars Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR and Ram Charan in key roles. Alia recently shot for her segments for the film as well. Alia Bhatt also has Brahmastra along with BF Ranbir Kapoor. As for Ranveer, he has Kabir Khan's '83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus in his kitty.

