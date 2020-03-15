Happy Birthday, Alia Bhatt! Flirty, Comfy, Vintage, Trends and Classics – Your Cool Girl Energy Is Incredibly Infectious and How!

Alia Bhatt Birthday Special - Style Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt! We all know a "Cool Girl" when we see one! the ultimate poster girl for all the cool-girl approved styles turns 27 today. While her riveting cinematic tidings are always under an admirable metamorphosis, her fabulous fashion game transitions seamlessly from being chic, trendy, classy, risque to experimental, all curated to perfection by her stylists Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar. Impeccably well dressed with carefree aplomb are the thriving elements of all her styles. She goes on to exude confidence, style and a rare streak of enigma and breaks all the fashion rules. Born on 15 March 1993, Alia Bhatt’s heady on-screen exuberance is perfectly in sync with her fabulous off-screen strides on the fashion grounds.

Alia has tapped in the cool-girl vibe with a refreshing take on some of the hottest trends and carved a niche wherein blending comfort with equal parts of chic and glamour is an everyday seamless business. Right from chic airport styles or a casual brunch date, promotional styles to red carpet glamour, Alia's non-fussy and functional fashion garner the millennial vote of confidence. Nail the cool-girl look, just like Alia's. Ahead, we have curated styles that reaffirm Alia as the street style mafia, an ethereal ethnic muse and an unstoppable glamorous diva. Alia Bhatt Looks Lovely in a Lilac Linen Mini Dress While Out With Her Girlies!

Alia had a fine colour blocking moment by flaunting a Gauri and Nainika pink and coral coloured tulle gown with pulled back low bun and subtle glam.

Street Style Chicness was when Alia decides to stun in a Moschino Spring Summer 2019 white-red pantsuit with a pair of pointy-toed stilettos sans accessories and bright lips with leek hair completing her look.

Blending sleek with slouchy, Alia flaunted a handkerchief dress from Jonathan Simkhai with coral toned heels, oversized hoops, wild wavy hair, intense eyes, wispy eyebrows and nude lips.

Alia oozed modern glamour in a neon silk faille column gown with hand draped train by Prabal Gurung finishing out the look with glossy makeup and a sleek low back ponytail. Alia Bhatt’s Effortless Holiday Look Is Exactly What You Need on That Next Beach Vacay!

Alia bewitched us in a shimmery black Ralph & Russo gown with intense eyes, nude lips and a slightly messy updo.

A whole lot of florals and shimmer was Alia's vibe in a Celia Kritharioti gown teamed with delicate earrings, glossy pink lips and wavy hairdo.

Checkered chicness was when Alia donned a Silvia Tcherassi one-shoulder dress with vinyl strapped sandals, an updo and nude pink lips.

Alia oozed six yards of timeless elegance in a red Sabyasachi number with a thin-strapped blouse, statement earrings, center-parted low back bun and pink lips. Alia Bhatt Channels a Monochrome Airport Style in a Wardrobe Must Have Houndstooth Jacket!

Alia was elegance personified in a red Ekaya Banaras ethnic ensemble with Kolhapuri platform heels, statement earrings, center-parted hairdo, a bindi and subtle glam.

Alia dishes the perfect holiday style to take on your next beach sojourn. with breezy Summer Somewhere separates featured wide-leg pants, Heart-shaped sunnies, thong sandals and a tote bag along with minimal makeup and an updo completed her vibe.

Aia gets the Cool-Girl look down past by having a heady sense of confidence. Snagging that IT Girl style with a casual nonchalance and oodles of charm here's wishing the spunky and spiffy millennial a fabulous birthday.