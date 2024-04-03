Diljit Dosanjh got a lot of help from director Imtiaz Ali to step into the shoes of musician Amar Singh Chamkila, who was called 'Elvis Presley Of Punjab', for the upcoming film Chamkila. The actor-singer said that the filmmaker would send him emails about how the late singer must be thinking in situations. The film is based on the slain singer, whose themes majorly consisted of women objectification, sexual violence, domestic violence and alcoholism. He met a tragic end in 1988 after the singer and his wife were assassinated. To step into the world of Chamkila, Diljit just followed Ali’s lead. “I followed Imtiaz Ali. When making a biopic, he is very sure of what is being made. I followed his guidelines. I did whatever he wanted me to do,” Diljit told IANS. Amar Singh Chamkila Teaser: Diljit Dosanjh's First Look As Slain Punjabi Singer Unveiled From This Imtiaz Ali Directorial (Watch Announcement Video).

The 40-year-old star then shared that Ali would email him about his character's thoughts in a particular situation. "I feel he thinks about this every day; whatever crosses his mind, he sends me an email because I have a very raw way. So, maybe he took this way for me, or he must have been thinking about the character." It was not for the story or the dialogues, he stressed. "What he was sending across differed from the story and the dialogues. It was a characterisation about what Chamkila thought or would be running in his mind." He has kept the mail safe and even shared that he has exclusive pictures of the late singer. "I still have those emails with me, and I have some pictures of Chamkila sent by him that are not out anywhere. It helped me a lot," he added.

Watch Amar Singh Chamkila Trailer:

Amar Singh Chamkila is an upcoming Hindi biographical drama film based on the life of musician Amar Singh Chamkila. It is directed and co-produced by Imtiaz Ali. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role, with Parineeti Chopra as his wife. The film is set to release later this month on Netflix.

