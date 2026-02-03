Sunny Deol’s war epic Border 2 continued its impressive run at the domestic box office, officially breaking into the top 20 highest-grossing Hindi films of all time on its second Monday. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film has leveraged patriotic nostalgia to maintain a steady grip on the ticket windows. By the end of its 11th day, the sequel to the 1997 classic surpassed the lifetime Hindi collections of major blockbusters, including Padmaavat and Kalki 2898 AD. ‘Border 2’ X Review: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty’s Patriotic Sandesa Lives up to the Original, Say Netizens.

Second Monday Collections and ‘Early Trends’

According to early trends, Border 2 collected between INR 5.75 crore and INR 7 crore on Monday, February 2. While this represents a standard weekday drop following a high-earning second weekend, the film showed remarkable resilience in mass circuits and single-screen theatres. In box office reporting, "early trends" refer to preliminary estimates based on occupancy rates and partial data from major theatre chains and independent distributors before the final, verified numbers are released. These figures help trade analysts predict the final daily total with high accuracy. On its 11th day, the film recorded a steady 11.31% occupancy nationwide, with evening and night shows peaking at over 14%.

Elite Club: The Top 20 Ranking

With a total 11-day net collection standing at approximately INR 301 - INR 308 crore, Border 2 has secured the 18th spot on the list of highest-grossing Hindi films. It has successfully outpaced the second-Monday earnings of previous hits like Drishyam 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Tanu Weds Manu Returns. 'Border 2' Storms Box Office, Sets New Republic Day Record With Over INR 195 Crore Collections.

The current landscape of the top-grossing Hindi films (Net India) is as follows:

Rank Film Collection (INR) 1 Dhurandhar INR 893.12 crore* 10 KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) INR 434.62 crore 17 War INR 318 crore 18 Border 2 INR 307 – ₹308 crore* 19 Padmaavat INR 300 crore 20 Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) INR 295 crore *Denotes films still in theatrical run.

Sustained Momentum

Trade analysts suggest that the film’s "legs" or its ability to sustain viewership over several weeks are being driven by strong word-of-mouth in North India and the lack of major competition. Border 2 has already become the highest-grossing film for lead actors Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh, surpassing their previous career bests. As the film moves toward the end of its second week, it is expected to challenge the lifetime earnings of War and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. On the global front, the film has already crossed the INR 380 crore gross mark, nearing the coveted INR 400 crore milestone.

