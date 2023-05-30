The makers of Amar Singh Chamkila, have dropped the teaser video of the film today and it will give you goosebumps. The 1.22 minute clip shows glimpse of Diljit Dosanjh as the popular Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila, who was killed at the age of 27. The Netflix movie also stars Parineeti Chopra as the musician's wife Amarjot Kaur. Chamkila: Diljit Dosanjh Wraps Up Shoot of Imtiaz Ali Directorial, Pens Heartfelt Note.

Watch Amar Singh Chamkila Teaser:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)