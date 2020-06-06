Amid #VirushkaDivorce Trend, Anushka Sharma Shares a Gorgeous Sunkissed Picture and Virat Kohli is All Hearts For It! (View Post)

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been trending on Twitter since last night and well, it is for all the wrong reasons. #VirushkaDivorce trend went viral yesterday after an old article published by a leading news publication surfaced online reporting that the duo split. While Virat and Anushka aren't the kind of couple who would address futile rumours, the couple did manage to put all this nonsense to rest in an adorable manner. Anushka Sharma recently took to Instagram to share a gorgeous picture of herself, shining bright in a perfectly sunlit picture. The post comes after her recent one where she mentioned how the lockdown has helped her figure out the best corners for sunkissed pictures in her house. NO, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are Not Getting Divorced! Stop Spreading Fake News and #VirushkaDivorce Trend ASAP.

Sharing the beautiful picture where Anushka is seen in her gym wear and is all smiles as the sun shines on her gorgeous face, the actress wrote, "I told you I knew all the sunlight spots." While the picture is too pretty to miss, it is Virat Kohli's comment that is sure to make you go "aww". While we know that the Indian skipper has been Anushka's photographer amid the lockdown, the cricketer commenting on his wifey's post replied with the heart emoji. We bet this is enough to shut up anyone and everyone with the #Virushkadivorce trend. Virat Kohli Should Divorce Anushka Sharma For Producing Paatal Lok, Demands BJP MLA Nandkishor Gurjar; Files Sedition Case Against Her.

Check Out Anushka Sharma's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram I told you I knew all the sunlight spots 😉🌞 A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Jun 5, 2020 at 10:58pm PDT

Anushka and Virat are one of the most-loved celebrity couples in India. The powerful duo are influential personalities in their own industries. Recently, the couple's divorce became a talk of the town because of a comment made by BJP MLA Nandkishore Gurjar who slammed Sharma's production Paataal Lok and said Virat must divorce Anushka. With Anushka's new post, it is certainly clear that the couple isn't deterred by all such trolling and continue to remain in love!