In the ongoing ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 the spotlight has shifted toward the next generation of Indian talent emerging from the youth ranks. Among the most discussed names is Vihaan Malhotra, the Patiala-born all-rounder who has recently secured his maiden IPL contract as well.
Malhotra will play for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 2026 season. The franchise acquired the 19-year-old at the IPL mini-auction held in Abu Dhabi in December 2025. Picked up for his base price of INR 30 lakh, Malhotra is expected to add depth to RCB’s middle order and provide a handy off-spin option, joining a squad that features veterans like Virat Kohli and Phil Salt.
A Rising Star in the U19 World Cup 2026
Malhotra’s stock has risen sharply during the ongoing ICC U19 World Cup 2026, currently being held in Zimbabwe and Namibia. Serving as the vice-captain of the Indian side, he has proven to be a "big-match" player with both bat and ball.
On Tuesday, 27 January 2026, Malhotra played a defining innings in India’s Super Six encounter against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. Coming in with the team at 101/3, the left-handed batter anchored the innings with a composed 109 not out from 107 balls. His century, the first by an Indian in this tournament, propelled the "Blue Colts" to a dominant total of 352/8 and a subsequent 204-run victory.
His tournament highlights have not been limited to his batting. In a critical group-stage match against Bangladesh, Malhotra turned the game with the ball, claiming 4 wickets for just 12 runs. His spell triggered a batting collapse that allowed India to defend a modest total, earning him the Player of the Match award.
Domestic Pedigree and Player Profile
A product of the Punjab domestic circuit and a student at Chitkara University, Malhotra has long been earmarked for success. Standing out for his solid technique and calm temperament, he has consistently performed across formats:
-
Youth Tests: Scored 277 runs in two matches against England, including a century at Chelmsford.
-
Youth ODIs: Boasts an average of over 50, with two centuries and three fifties to his name.
-
Bowling: As a right-arm off-break bowler, he has become a reliable partnership-breaker in the middle overs.
His ability to adapt to pressure situations was previously seen during the 2025 U19 Asia Cup, where his unbeaten 61 was instrumental in India’s journey to the final.
Fitting into the RCB Setup
For Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the signing of Malhotra represents a strategic move to invest in uncapped Indian talent. RCB scouts reportedly monitored his progress during his prolific tour of England in late 2025, where he topped the scoring charts for the Indian youth team.
With the IPL 2026 season set to begin in late March, Malhotra will join the RCB camp immediately following the conclusion of the World Cup in February. Analysts suggest that his versatility as a left-handed middle-order batter who can bowl off-spin makes him a strong candidate for the "Impact Player" role or a permanent spot in the starting XI, depending on the team's balance.
As India prepares for the semi-finals of the U19 World Cup, Malhotra’s form suggests that RCB may have secured one of the most promising bargains of the 2026 auction.
