Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday shared a throwback black and white photo of himself from the sets of his 1979 film Mr Natwarlal which also features Hrithik Roshan as a young boy of four or five. In the photograph, Amitabh Bachchan features alongside the film's music director Rajesh Roshan and a young Hrithik. Big B turned nostalgic while recalling the recording of the song titled "Mere paas aao mere doston" for the action comedy. Amitabh Bachchan Expresses Excitement As India Begins Coronavirus Vaccination, Says ‘ It Shall Be a Proud a Moment When We Make India COVID-19 Free’

"The first song I sang for film .. ‘mere paas aao ..' for Mr Natwarlal .. music rehearsal with Rajesh Roshan , Music Director .. AND .. all this being overseen by one ‘palti maar ke ‘ little one sitting on the bench ... a certain HRITHIK ROSHAN," Bachchan wrote on Instagram. In the picture, Hrithik can be seen staring attentively at Big B as he rehearses the song with his uncle Rajesh Roshan. New COVID-19 Vaccine-Focussed Caller Tune Released, Voice of Amitabh Bachchan Replaced with Woman

Check Out Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

The Rakesh Kumar directorial also starred Rekha, Kader Khan and Amjad Khan in key roles. A large part of the film was shot in Kashmir. A few days ago, Big B had shared a childhood photo of his son Abhishek Bachchan on Instagram. "Tashkent , Soviet Union .. 1900's .. where he signed his first autograph.. Abhishek," the actor had captioned the photo.

