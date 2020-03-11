Angrezi Medium Movie: Review, Cast, Box Office Prediction, Budget, Story, Trailer, Music of Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Radhika Madan Starrer

Angrezi Medium Movie Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Radhika Madan's Angrezi Medium releases on March 13, Friday. Backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the film is a spin-off sequel to Irrfan Khan's 2017 outing Hindi Medium which was critically acclaimed as well as a box-office hit. Moreover, the first film was helmed by Saket Chaudhary and this time it is Cocktail and Finding Fanny fame Homi Adajania who takes the director's seat. The trailer of Angrezi Medium gained a welcoming response from the audiences who were elated to see Irrfan's on-screen comeback after two years as he was last seen in Mithila Palkar, Dulquer Salmaan film Karwaan. Everyone is praying for the Piku actor's good health and speedy recovery after he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour a couple of years ago. Radhika Madan Lends Us the Chicest Way to Pair an Oversized Shirt With Vintage Denims for Angrezi Medium Promotions!

Irrfan Khan is missing out on the film's promotions due to his ill-health and a box-office hit at such a critical time would surely come as a blessing. The film is a solo Bollywood release and is expected to start well at the ticket window. Just before you plan to watch this Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Radhika Madan film in a theatre near you, Here is everything you need to know about Angrezi Medium. ‘After Angrezi Medium, There Are Plans for a Chinese Medium’, Says Producer Dinesh Vijan.

Cast

The Film stars Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan in the lead. Its supporting cast includes Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi, Kiku Sharda and Manu Rishi among others.

Story

The story of the film revolves around a middle-class father (Irrfan Khan) who is trying hard to give his best shot to make her daughter (Radhika Madan) study in London trying on to manage for her finances. Will, he is successful in making her daughter's dream of studying in a UK based university come true, or fail to do so?

Trailer

Here's the trailer of Angrezi Medium:

Music

The music of the film is composed by Sachin-Jigar and Tanishk Bagchi. with lyrics written by Jigar Saraiya, Tanishk Bagchi and Priya Saraiya

Here is the complete audio jukebox of Angrezi Medium.

Budget

The Film is made on an estimated budget of Rs 30 crore including print and advertising cost. This means that the Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan starrer needs to enter the Rs 50 crore club to be a super-hit.

Box-office Prediction

With a good brand value from the first film Hindi Medium, Irrfan Khan's outing would get a good start at the BO. LatestLY predicts Angrezi Medium's opening numbers to be somewhere around Rs 4.5 - 6 crore. The film will easily cross the Rs 20 crore mark in its opening weekend.

Movie Review

Angrezi Medium reviews are not out yet. We will be uploading our review of the film soon on LatestLY, so do come back to know of our opinion of the film.