Radhika Madan Lends Us the Chicest Way to Pair an Oversized Shirt With Vintage Denims for Angrezi Medium Promotions!

She is on a whirlwind promotional spree for Angrezi Medium. Essaying the role of a teenager, Tarika aka Radhika Madan is all set to woo us again. This television actress who has ventured into the big league with Angrezi Medium is also a certified style cynosure. Styled by Sukriti Grover, Radhika schooled us on the finer nuances of acing an oversized shirt with a pair of vintage denim vibe. If the small screen saw Radhika regale us with her shenanigans as Ishani in Meri Ashiqui Tum Se Hi then she followed it up with a silver screen debut in Vishal Bharadwaj's Pataakha and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. A trained dancer and a former dance instructor, this Delhi girl is a stylist's delight and a designer's muse. With the promotions of Angrezi Medium, Radhika has been on a crazy ride of one brilliant look after another with a heady mix of homegrown labels and luxe international ones. Styled by Sukriti Grover, Radhika schooled us on the finer nuances of acing an oversized shirt with a pair of vintage denim vibe with her recent appearance.

The resurgence of the vintage trends albeit a contemporary twist is always engaging. Steal a look, bookmark and try this spunky millennial's style vibe. Radhika Madan Keeps It Slick, Sleek and Sassy With a Printed Dress for Angrezi Medium Promotions!

Radhika Madan - Vintage Chic

An oversized shirt with cold shoulder cuts, half striped and half solid detailing was tucked into high waist vintage denim by Zara. Floral open-toed sandals, bold earrings in pink upped the look. She completed the vibe with a sleek side-parted half updo and a subtle glam. Pink, Fringes and Cute, This Is How Radhika Madan Rolls for Angrezi Medium Promotions!

The Homi Adajania directed comedy-drama Angrezi Medium is a spin-off to Hindi Medium (2017). Featuring Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor, the film is set to be released on 20 March 2020. She will also be seen in Shiddat: Journey Beyond Love, a romantic drama directed by Kunal Deshmukh also featuring Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty in lead roles, slated for a release this year in September.