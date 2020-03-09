‘After Angrezi Medium, There Are Plans for a Chinese Medium’, Says Producer Dinesh Vijan

Angrezi Medium Producer Dinesh Vijan (Photo Credits: Twitter, Wikimedia Commons)

Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan in the lead, is all set to be released March 13. The film’s trailer has already grabbed audiences’ attention and fans are eagerly waiting for Angrezi Medium to hit the theatres. But before that happens, there is an update about carrying forward this much-loved franchise. In an interview to a leading tabloid, film producer Dinesh Vijan has dropped hints about doing a Chinese Medium. Irrfan Khan is the Reason I Did ‘Angrezi Medium', Says Kareena Kapoor.

The 2017 film Hindi Medium that starred Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar in the lead was a hit and after watching the trailer, dialogue promos and songs of Angrezi Medium, fans have already declared it as a super-hit film. Dinesh Vijan, who is also producing Angrezi Medium, told Mirror that there are plans for a Chinese Medium. He was quoted as saying, “Yes, since education is a universal subject, it should be. There are plans for a Chinese Medium, but it would all depend on my friend Irrfan Khan.” Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in early 2018. The actor had shared an emotional video message in which he said due to his ailing health, he will not be able to promote the film.

Regarding the plan to carry forwad the franchise, Dinesh Vijan further said, “Yes, Hindi Medium released in China and was a hit. Angrezi Medium, too, will find its way there in a few months. I was in the country four weeks after the first film opened on April 4, 2018, dining at a private room in one of the restaurants when one of the waitresses, having heard that the producer of Hindi Medium was there, came running to tell me she’d seen the film with her young daughter and it had really connected with her. That set me thinking.” Radhika Madan on Replacing Sara Ali Khan in Angrezi Medium: ‘I Have No Idea About the Backstory of the Film’s Casting’.

Watch The Trailer Of Angrezi Medium Below:

Angrezi Medium, which is a spin-off to Hindi Medium, also stars Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal and others in key roles. This movie is produced under the banner of Maddock Films.