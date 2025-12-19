The final trailer for the highly anticipated war biographical drama Ikkis has been released, offering a poignant glimpse into the life and bravery of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. Directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Maddock Films, the movie features Agastya Nanda in the lead role, portraying India’s youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra PVC. Scheduled for a global theatrical release on January 1, 2026, the film aims to bring one of the most remarkable stories of military valour to the big screen. ‘Ikkis’ Postponed: Dharmendra and Agastya Nanda’s War Drama Now Set for January 1, 2026 Release.

The narrative is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War, specifically focusing on the Battle of Basantar. The trailer depicts the intensity of the conflict and the strategic importance of crossing the Basantar river to reach enemy territory. In the footage, Agastya Nanda’s character reflects the unwavering determination of a young officer who refused to retreat despite overwhelming odds.

One of the most striking elements of the trailer is the inclusion of the classic song "Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana", which underscores the emotional weight of a soldier’s journey. The dialogue emphasises that while death is inevitable, the legacy of a hero who changed the course of history remains eternal.

Watch the Final Trailer of 'Ikkis':

Agastya Nanda makes a significant career move by taking on the role of the national hero. He is joined by veteran actor Dharmendra, who portrays Arun Khetarpal’s father, Brigadier ML Khetarpal. The chemistry between the two actors highlights the familial sacrifices involved in military service, portraying the pride and pain of a father watching his son go to the front lines. Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia makes her acting debut with Ikkis as the female lead. Jaideep Ahlawat, Deepak Dobriyal, Vivaan Shah, Sikander Kher and the late Asrani form the rest of the cast. 'Ikkis': Dharmendra and Agastya Nanda’s War Drama Gets YRF Overseas Distribution for Christmas 2025.

Sriram Raghavan, known for his masterful storytelling in the thriller genre, appears to have brought a grounded and realistic approach to this historical drama. The production value, seen in the large-scale tank battles and period-accurate costuming, suggests a significant investment by Maddock Films to ensure an authentic cinematic experience.

Ikkis will arrive in cinemas worldwide on New Year’s Day 2026. The timing of the release is intended to coincide with the holiday season, allowing audiences across the globe to witness the tribute to the 21-year-old officer whose courage earned him the highest military decoration in India.

(All articles published here are Syndicated/Partnered/Sponsored feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the articles do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)