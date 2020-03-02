Angrezi Medium Song Kudi Nu Nachne De Teaser: Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Others Join Radhika Madan for this Song of the Millennium

Kudi Nu Nachne De teaser from Angrezi Medium out now (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Imagine having an 'Om Shanti Om' kinda song all over again! Yes, the one where Farah Khan Kunder was able to get the Bollywood celebs to come under one roof and shake a leg with Shah Rukh Khan. The idea was originally borrowed from Amitabh Bachchan's Naseeb which had a song that included all the prominent actors of that time. While this dream of yours is indeed coming true, there's a small twist this time. The new Kudi Nu Nachne De song from Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium seeks inspiration from the same concept but this time the invitation is strictly reserved for all the ladies. Radhika Madan Keeps It Slick, Sleek and Sassy With a Printed Dress for Angrezi Medium Promotions!

The song composed by Sachin Jigar will see Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani coming together with Radhika Madan for one happy anthem. All the pretty faces of B-town extending their love and support for this Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer - can a situation get better than this? Don't scratch your heads for the answer is no. While the song's teaser was recently dropped online, we could only meet the faces starring in it. The actual video will come out on March 4, 2020. Angrezi Medium Pushes Gunjan Saxena To April 24 And It's Karan Johar And Dinesh Vijan's Doing.

Check out the Teaser Here

Kudi Nu Nachne De is coming in at the right time. When the Women's Day celebration is going on in full swing, a new song dedicated to this beautiful gender will only make everyone's happier. Angrezi Medium, directed by Homi Adajania also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. The film is slated to release on March 13, 2020.