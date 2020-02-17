Angrezi Medium Pushes Gunjan Saxena To April 24 And It's Karan Johar And Dinesh Vijan's Doing
Photo Credit: Twitter

Angrezi Medium was supposed to release on March 20, 2020, but today it was announced that the film got preponed to March 13. That was also the date when Gunjan Saxena, played by Janhvi Kapoor was supposed to release. Now that got pushed as well to April 24. You must be wondering what is happening? Well, it was all done by Karan Johar and Dinesh Vijan or rather it was all about loving your friends. Will Irrfan Khan Promote Angrezi Medium? His Emotional Video Has The Answer

Karan Johar wrote on Twitter after Angrezi Medium's date was pushed ahead that his friendship with Dinesh Vijan runs deep. So he exchanged dates with the producer and pushed his other releases as well. Roohi Afza starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao is now without a release date as Gunjan Saxena has picked that up.

Here's the reason behind that...

It's nice to see people being kind to their friends from the same fraternity. Also, Angrezi Medium is a special film. Irrfan Khan who has been battling Neuroendocrine Tumour for a while now has returned to cinema with this. Everyone wants to see him on the big screen, sooner the better.