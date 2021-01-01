Kabir Singh director Sandeep Vanga Reddy is back to make his second Bollywood film. After giving Shahid Kapoor his biggest hit, now it is the turn of Ranbir Kapoor to be directed by the controversial filmmaker. And as a surprise New Year's gift, the makers have dropped a video announcing the title of the film, which turns out to be Animal! Wonder what Ranbir would be doing in the film to earn that title! Ranbir Kapoor Confirms Kabir Singh Director Sandeep Vanga's Film, Calls Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra 'Just Rumours'.

Apart from Ranbir, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra. The teaser doesn't reveal the look of any of the characters, but going by Ranbir's narration, the film looks to be a father-son drama with some very dark drama, as the sounds of gunfire towards the end of the promo indicates. Well, there is no doubt that even without any visuals, the teaser manages to create enough intrigue.

Watch the video below:

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures, and Murad Khetani’s Cine1Studios. As per some reports, Bobby Deol is playing the antagonist. The release date of the film hasn't been confirmed yet. Apart from Animal, Ranbir's future films include Brahmastra, and Shamshera.

