Anushka Sharma to Announce Her Biopic on Jhulan Goswami via a Video Shot at Eden Gardens?

Anushka Sharma to announce her Jhulan Goswami biopic? (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Taapsee Pannu is gearing for her biopic on former Indian Women's team captain, Mithali Raj, Anushka Sharma too has a surprise waiting in her store for us. As per reports in Bollywood Hungama, the Zero actress is gearing up to star in the biopic on the life on Jhulan Goswami, who's an all-round cricketer and former captain of India's national women's cricket team. Though there has been no formal announcement about the project from the actress' team, there are reports that she has already shot for an announcement video at Eden Gardens. Anushka Sharma Sports a Prada Jacket, the Price Will Have You Picking Up Your Dropped Jaws!

Bollywood Hungama quoted a source close to the project saying, “One of the biggest films coming from Sony Pictures is Jhulan Goswami biopic starring Anushka Sharma. She was seen at Eden Gardens last month where she filmed the announcement video with Jhulan. We hear that it will be a huge and special announcement via video that will be released soon that will give insight into the world of the cricketer through Anushka.” Anushka Sharma Posts Mushy Picture with Hubby Virat Kohli, Says Says Good Byes Are Very Difficult (See Post).

Speaking of Anushka Sharma, the actress was also rumoured to star in Farah Khan's remake of Satte Pe Satta. However, the filmmaker is still busy with her script and there's no way the project will start rolling anytime soon. Anushka's last release was Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero and it's been more than a year since. Hopefully, the announcement will come at the earliest.