Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

Arbaaz Khan Confirms Taking Legal Action Against Abhinav Kashyap After The Dabangg Director Accused The Family Of Sabotaging His Career

Bollywood Moumita Bhattacharjee| Jun 17, 2020 02:48 PM IST
A+
A-
Arbaaz Khan Confirms Taking Legal Action Against Abhinav Kashyap After The Dabangg Director Accused The Family Of Sabotaging His Career
Abhinav Kashyap and Arbaaz Khan (photo credit: Facebook)

Abhinav Kashyap's Facebook post following the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput, made a lot of commotion. In it, he blamed Salman Khan and his family of sabotaging his career and also bullying him. Now this isn't a new issue as the director had earlier made similar accusations too. Guess that's why Arbaaz Khan sounded little stumped when he spoke to Hindustan Times about it. He confirmed that they are taking legal action against him but also seems quite puzzled as to why is the director talking about it all of a sudden. Dabangg Director Abhinav Kashyap Accuses Salman Khan and Family For Sabotaging His Career, Says Won't Cow Down Anymore (View Posts).

Speaking to the daily, Arbaaz said, "In fact, we have already taken legal action even before this post; it was after his earlier post. We have had no communication with Abhinav since we started working on Dabangg 2. We parted ways professionally. Don’t know where all this coming from. We are taking legal action.” Anurag Kashyap Reveals The Reason Why He is Staying Out of Abhinav Kashyap-Salman Khan Dabangg Controversy (Read Tweet).

Kashyap had alleged that when he tried to file an FIR with proofs, the Police refused to do so. He had also added, "The reason I moved out of making Dabangg 2 ten years ago is because Arbaaz, in collusion with Sohail Khan and family, was trying to take control of my career by bullying me. Arbaaz sabotaged my second project with Shree Ashtavinayak Films that I was signed up with by personally calling their head Mr. Raj Mehta and threatening him with dire consequences if they made a film with me...”

Kashyap had also spoken about how his family was threatened.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 02:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Abhinav Kashyap Anurag Kashyap Arbaaz Khan Dabangg Dabangg 2 Salman Khan Sushant Singh Rajput death
You might also like
Kriti Sanon Calls Out Blind Items, Social Media's Toxicity and Media Coverage Of Funerals After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death (Read Tweets)
Bollywood

Kriti Sanon Calls Out Blind Items, Social Media's Toxicity and Media Coverage Of Funerals After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death (Read Tweets)
Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Arhaan Khan Is Under Medication For Depression
TV

Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Arhaan Khan Is Under Medication For Depression
Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Case Filed Against Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ekta Kapoor In Muzaffarpur Court
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Case Filed Against Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ekta Kapoor In Muzaffarpur Court
Salim Khan Reacts to Abhinav Kashyap's Accusations, Says 'He Should Add My Forefathers' Names Too'
Bollywood

Salim Khan Reacts to Abhinav Kashyap's Accusations, Says 'He Should Add My Forefathers' Names Too'
Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Informs Police That He Wasn't Aware of the Actor's Depression, Reveals He Would Feel 'Low' 
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Informs Police That He Wasn't Aware of the Actor's Depression, Reveals He Would Feel 'Low' 
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty were Hunting for a House Before their Wedding This Year, Reveals her Broker
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty were Hunting for a House Before their Wedding This Year, Reveals her Broker
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Ram Gopal Varma Defends Karan Johar After Netizens Blame Him for Nepotism (View Tweets)
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Ram Gopal Varma Defends Karan Johar After Netizens Blame Him for Nepotism (View Tweets)
Sushant Singh Rajput's Viral and Now Deleted Tweets Hours Before his Suicide are Fake, Clarifies Twitter
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput's Viral and Now Deleted Tweets Hours Before his Suicide are Fake, Clarifies Twitter
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement