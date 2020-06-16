Dabangg Director Abhinav Kashyap Accuses Salman Khan and Family For Sabotaging His Career, Says Won't Cow Down Anymore (View Posts)

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide on June 14. He was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment. He was reportedly suffering from depression. All this is too sudden and tragic for the industry, fans and close ones of the actor, to come to terms with. His old quotes and videos of him revealing he was left out by industry are also doing the rounds on internet. However, it has also opened a dialogue on nepotism and other bizarre ways of working of the B-town. Amid this, Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap has revealed some shocking details about how the talent management teams in the industry work. He also blamed and accused Salman Khan and his family for sabotaging his career. Raveena Tandon Speaks About 'Bollywood Camps' and 'Mean Girl Gangs', Reveals How She Fought Back Dirty Politics in the Industry (Read Tweets).

In lengthy Facebook posts, he has openly talked about his struggle with career and also claimed that he was made to struggle by the superstar and his family. He wrote that he has suffered for a decade now since the release of Dabangg and is ready to expose the actor.

"Expose your own tormentors. Or else don't expect any help from me.. This is my own struggle against the Salman Khan family and I alone am enough to take these guys on.Yes.. I will never commit suicide but should anything untoward happen to me.. By now the country knows who to blame... Treat this as my police statement," he writes.

He wrote in another post, "I know who my enemies are. Let it be known that they are Salim Khan, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan. There are many other small fry’s but Salman Khan family is the head of this venomous serpant. They use a clever mix of their ill-gotten money, political clout and connections with the underworld to intimidate anyone and everyone. Unfortunately truth is on my side and I am not going to give up like Sushant Singh Rajput. I refuse to cow down and will fight on till I see the end of either them or me. Enough tolerance. It's time to fight back."Here are the posts:

On How Inside of Bollywood Works

On Speaking Against Salman Khan

Abhinav is not the first one to speak up on the struggle of an 'outsider.' Many other filmmakers also have opined that they indeed have to face challenges as they did not have the backing of the apparent elite club of the industry.

