Arjun Kapoor Gets a Savage Response from Kareena Kapoor After He Asks Men to Split Household Duties

Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor (Photo Credits: File Image)

Arjun Kapoor is known as the popular celebrity troll on Instagram. His funny comments can be found on Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh's pictures regularly. But, seems like the actor has finally met his match. Or, rather, his match has finally joined Instagram. Kareena Kapoor Khan has been owning Instagram since her recent debut on the platform. And, she has trolled her Ki & Ka costar. Kareena Kapoor Khan Says 'We Can and We Will', Spreads Positivity Amid the Pandemic Panic With Her Latest Instagram Post! (View Pic).

So, what happened is that Arjun took to his page and shared a video. He asked his male fans to contribute to household chores while they are locked in their houses. Fair point. This is a reminder of his character in the film Ki & Ka, in which he was a househusband. Arjun's primary motive was to promote the four year anniversary of this film. COVID-19 Lockdown: Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares a Candid Pic of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur in Bathrobes, Urges Fans to Be Home.

Now, Kareena took to the comments section and wrote, "First I want to see you do your household chores on the gram... Then others will follow."

Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor's Banter (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chadha with Aamir Khan. The movie is an official adaptation of Forrest Gump. She has also been roped in for Karan Johar's directorial, Takht. Arjun will be next seen in Dibaker Bannerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.